Vita Vea, Buccaneers Agree on One-Year Extension

Aug 19, 2026, 6:59 PM ET
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement on Wednesday on a one-year contract extension for $30 million, which ties him to the team for two more seasons, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Vea receives $6 million in new money this year. The two sides came together on a new deal before the start of the 2026 season in September after the 31-year-old interior defensive lineman requested a trade at the start of training camp. The Bucs made it clear that they had no plans to trade him, even with a handful of interested teams checking in on his availability. Vea's new-money value of $30 million ranks him fifth in average annual value in the league. The former 12th overall pick in 2018 from the University of Washington is not really a fantasy asset in IDP formats, but he has been a key run-stuffing cog for the Bucs defense in his eight years in the league. Vea had a career-high seven sacks in 2024 and followed it up with a 4.5-sack season and 34 total tackles in 17 starts in 2025.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter