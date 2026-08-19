DJ Giddens Returns From Hamstring Injury on Wednesday
DJ Giddens (hamstring), who missed a considerable amount of time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, made his return to the practice field on Wednesday, according to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. Before his hamstring injury, Giddens had mixed in with the first-team offense, but his time away due to injury may have opened the door for rookie sixth-rounder Seth McGowan to claim the RB2 role behind Jonathan Taylor to begin the 2026 regular season. Whoever wins the RB2 job in Indy is looking at a light workload as long as Taylor stays healthy, but it will be worth watching for handcuff purposes in deeper fantasy football leagues. After being selected with the 151st overall pick in the fifth round last year from Kansas State, Giddens saw only 26 rushing attempts for 96 yards (3.7 yards per carry) in nine games played as a rookie. Giddens is currently outside RotoBaller's top 94 rankings at RB for 2026.
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown