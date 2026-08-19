Bryce Lance Operates as Saints' WR2
Bryce Lance (undisclosed) operated as the team's WR2 in his return to training camp practice on Tuesday. The Saints will not have first-round rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) to begin the 2026 regular season, and Devaughn Vele was rested on Tuesday, so Lance worked opposite Chris Olave in the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. The 23-year-old Lance, the younger brother of QB Trey Lance, should have an opportunity to carve out a role in the Saints' offense early in the year with Tyson sidelined, although it probably won't be enough volume to make him interesting in most fantasy football leagues. The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder has good size and speed and scored 28 total touchdowns in 57 games at North Dakota State in his collegiate career. Lance is an interesting dynasty/keeper stash for his athleticism in an up-and-coming offense.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill