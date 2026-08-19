T.J. Hockenson Should be Viable TE2 Option
T.J. Hockenson hasn't been the same on the field since tearing his ACL in January of 2024. Since returning from injury, Hockenson has 92 receptions for 893 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 25 games. He hasn't been horrible, but Hockenson used to be a top-five player at his position. It's tough to have success when J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer are offering subpar play at the quarterback spot. The hope is that the 29-year-old bounces back with Kyler Murray under center for the Vikings to begin the season. Murray had a ton of success when he was in Arizona with stud tight end Trey McBride. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Hockenson to be a top option at his position, but he could offer viable TE2 value.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference