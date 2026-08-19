Tyler Warren Confirmed to Have Suffered Groin Injury
Tyler Warren (groin) was forced to exit early during Wednesday's practice session. Warren went down and limped off the field with a trainer. According to Adam Schefter, Warren has officially suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's joint practice. It's unclear at the moment how much time Warren could miss from this injury. His absence could mean a larger target share for Josh Downs and newcomer Keenan Allen, with Alec Pierce (ankle) still sidelined at the moment. Mo Alie-Cox will probably operate as the TE1 while Warren is down, but that shouldn't excite fantasy managers. There should be a better timetable for Warren in the coming days.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter