Isaac TeSlaa is Shaky Option in Redraft Formats
Isaac TeSlaa is expected to have a larger role in the offense this upcoming season. The second-year wideout is currently competing with Greg Dortch for the third wideout spot on this roster. It sounds nice on paper, but whoever gets that role will get the scraps behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Lions also have tight end Sam LaPorta, who should be a significant part of the passing game as well. There are too many options on this offense for TeSlaa to have a steady role as a pass-catcher right now. The 24-year-old appears to be a viable red-zone target with six touchdowns last season. His role on the team should grow, but it'll likely be slowly, which makes him more of a dynasty stash than a weekly option in redraft formats.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference