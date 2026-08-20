Jo Adell Still Out With Knee Injury
Jo Adell (knee) will take a seat for the second straight game in Thursday's series finale against the visiting San Francisco Giants, per MLB.com. Adell had a big game on Tuesday with a homer and six RBI, but he left late in that contest against San Fran with soreness in his left knee after fouling a ball off himself. The Guardians will now keep him out for a second straight day, but it is not considered a significant injury, and he could be back in there as early as Friday's series opener at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. Fantasy managers will want to check back then for an update on his condition. With rookie Chase DeLauter (hamstring) missing a fourth straight game, Angel Martinez is back in right field for Cleveland on Thursday. The 27-year-old Adell will not help fantasy managers with his batting average or on-base percentage, but he has plenty of pop from the right side and should have more opportunities to drive runs the rest of the way after being traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Guardians at the deadline. He has 19 homers on the year, with three of them coming in his first 13 games with Cleveland.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com