Jacob Wilson Missing Another Game on Wednesday
Jacob Wilson (shoulder) will sit out another game on Wednesday on the road against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, according to MLB.com. Donovan Walton will get the nod at the 6 for the A's and will hit eighth against Royals veteran right-hander Seth Lugo. Wilson will start on the bench for a third straight game due to soreness in his left shoulder. The 24-year-old Wilson's fantasy stock continues to slide in what has been a disappointing and injury-plagued 2026 season. The former first-rounder from Grand Canyon University is currently slashing .266/.298/.388 with a .685 OPS, seven home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 80 games and 337 plate appearances in his second full season in the majors. Dating back to last year, Wilson has homered just 20 times with nine stolen bases, leaving little upside in fantasy at the premier shortstop position. In 10 games so far in August, Wilson has gone 7-for-37 (.189) with zero homers, four RBI, no walks, and six strikeouts. He is now rostered in just under 50% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com