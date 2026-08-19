Daniel Palencia Will be Activated on Friday
Daniel Palencia (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday before the series opener against the Seattle Mariners, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. Palencia was the Cubs' primary closer earlier this year before he landed on the injured list on June 16 with a flexor strain in his right elbow, but it remains to be seen how manager Craig Counsell will manage the back end of his bullpen down the stretch with Palencia back in the fold. Jacob Webb has emerged as a trusted source of saves for the Cubbies, having converted seven straight saves while giving up zero runs in his last 23 outings out of the bullpen. At the very least, Palencia will be eased into high-leverage situations in Chicago as he returns from yet another injury. The 26-year-old Venezuelan had a career-high 22 saves in the regular season in 2025, but he has appeared in only 19 games in 2026 while saving three games in 16 2/3 innings pitched. Fantasy managers scrounging for saves should be interested in stashing Palencia, who is rostered in 57% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro