Cam Cannarella an Intriguing Name, but More So for 2027
Cam Cannarella continues to hold his own at Triple-A Jacksonville, producing some solid metrics so far, including a low chase rate (18.8 percent) which has in turn manufactured a high walk rate (16.5 percent), along with a strong hard-hit rate (55.8 percent) and high average exit velocity (91.4 percent), all of which register in the 88th percentile or better among Triple-A players. It has resulted in a .284/.418/.405 slash line through 21 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, with one home run and six steals. His 24.0 percent strikeout rate might be on the high side, but that number is skewed by some early growing pains, with that number coming in at 17.8 percent in August (11 games, 7:8 BB:K). While the Clemson product possesses an intriguing toolset, it's unlikely we'll see him in the majors this season after having started the year at High-A, but he's definitely a name to know in the event of a surprise call-up, and the 22-year-old's dynasty stock has certainly increased quite a bit this year.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com