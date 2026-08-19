Joe Ryan Throws Encouraging Bullpen Session
Joe Ryan (glute) threw an encouraging bullpen session on Tuesday, his first since landing on the 15-day injured list with a mild left-glute strain, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The All-Star hurler threw all fastballs and sinkers in a 25-pitch session that pleased his coaches. "It's a step in the right direction for sure," Ryan said. "Very encouraging," Twins manager Derek Shelton said. "He looked free and easy. He's a very important part of our team. To see him out there and be healthy -- (it's the) first step in the progression to getting him back." Ryan has been solid all year for the Twins, but he allowed seven home runs and 16 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings in three starts after the All-Star break before landing on the IL. Pitching coach Pete Maki said that Ryan has implemented some delivery fixes while throwing on flat ground, and Maki has been encouraged. Ryan is happy to have resumed throwing off a mound, but he's still a bit cautious, and he has some more boxes to check before the Twins will clear him to rejoin the big-league starting rotation.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes