Max Fried Could Return from Injured List as Soon as He Is Eligible
Max Fried (elbow) could miss the minimum 15 days after being placed on the injured list on Tuesday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Fried is dealing with a recurring bone bruise in his left elbow that kept him out for over two months in the middle of the year. The veteran left-hander has been productive when healthy in 2026, recording a 4-4 record with a 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts across 86 1/3 innings (15 starts). The Yankees activated starting pitcher Carlos Rodon from the IL on Tuesday to take Fried's place in their rotation, so the team could simply be looking to manage the workload of their veterans down the stretch. If he can indeed make a quick return, Fried could still impact fantasy leagues in the final month of the season. Still, Fried's elbow injury will be a concern until he proves it is fully behind him.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch