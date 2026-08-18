Shohei Ohtani Could Be Ready to Progress to Throwing a Live BP Session
Shohei Ohtani (knee) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and could be ready to progress to throwing a live BP next, per Jack Harris of the California Post. While Ohtani continues to see near-everyday playing time as the Dodgers' designated hitter, he has not pitched since early July due to lingering knee issues. The 32-year-old has been extremely productive on the mound when healthy this season, recording an 8-2 record with a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings (14 starts). He averaged 98.1 miles per hour on his fastball and logged a stellar 27.9% strikeout rate. Given how important he is to their lineup, the Dodgers will surely be cautious with Ohtani. Still, it appears as though the two-way superstar is making steady progress and could soon provide fantasy managers with a boost on the mound.
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
Source: California Post - Jack Harris