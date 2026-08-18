Daniel Palencia Set to Be Activated from Injured List "Soon"
Daniel Palencia (elbow) will be activated off the injured list "soon," per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network. Palencia has been on the IL since mid-June due to elbow inflammation, but he's made five minor league rehab appearances since August 5 and appears to be on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues. Across 16 2/3 innings (19 games) on the year, Palencia has recorded a 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts, and three saves. The Cubs have deployed a closer committee for most of the year and could continue to do so once Palencia returns. However, the 26-year-old recorded 22 saves in 2025 and profiles as Chicago's highest-upside relief arm. Ahead of his impending activation, Palencia should be viewed as a priority waiver wire target in any fantasy league where he remains available.
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor