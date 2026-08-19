Jo Adell Exits Tuesday Game After Fouling Ball Off Knee
Jo Adell (knee) was pulled in the eighth inning of his team's 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday after taking a foul ball off the knee. Per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that Adell felt "pretty good pain" in the knee. The 27-year-old had a monster night before exiting the game, going three-for-four with a home run and six RBI. Adell has just 10 hits in 46 at-bats since being acquired by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Angels, but three of those 10 have left the yard. Across 510 plate appearances split between the two teams in 2026, Adell is hitting .237/.290/.405 with 19 home runs, 73 RBI, 63 runs scored, and three stolen bases. As long as Adell is in the Guardians lineup, he profiles as a solid power bat for fantasy managers. Stebbins reports that Cleveland will evaluate Adell on Wednesday, leaving his status as day-to-day for the time being.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins