Roman Anthony Set to Hit Leadoff Once He Returns from Injury
Roman Anthony (finger) as a leadoff hitter once he returns from injury, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. Anthony has not played since early May due to a partially torn tendon in his finger. However, the 22-year-old began a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Tuesday and appears to be on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues. Across 130 plate appearances in 2026 before getting injured, Anthony hit .229/.354/.321 with one home run, five RBI, 12 runs scored, and two stolen bases. He owns a 13.9% walk rate and a .383 OBP across 433 career MLB plate appearances. Ahead of Anthony's impending return to the Red Sox lineup, he projects as a high-upside bat for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire in leagues where he may have been dropped.
Source: The Boston Globe - Peter Abraham
Source: The Boston Globe - Peter Abraham