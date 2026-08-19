Kevin Gausman Leaves Tuesday's Start with Hand Cramp
Kevin Gausman (hand) was pulled in the fifth inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday due to a hand cramp, per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Gausman allowed seven hits and three earned runs while recording five strikeouts across 4 1/3 innings before exiting the game. Gausman has struggled since being traded to the Cubs by the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, pitching to a 6.13 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 16 innings (three starts). For the season overall, the 35-year-old has recorded a 6-11 record with a 4.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 143 strikeouts across 143 1/3 innings (26 starts). He's pitched to a 5.52 ERA across 31 innings since the All-Star break. While Gausman appears to have avoided a serious injury, his ongoing troubles on the mound put his fantasy value in question going forward.
Source: 670 The Score - Bruce Levine
Source: 670 The Score - Bruce Levine