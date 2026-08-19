Cooper Ingle's Recent Skid Could Hinder Return to Majors
Cooper Ingle has gone from one extreme to the other at the plate, and after hitting .425 (34-for-80) in the 19 games since being sent back to Triple-A, he's now batting .129 (4-for-31) over his last nine contests. That hasn't stopped the Guardians' third-ranked prospect from getting on base, though, as he's drawn a whopping 14 walks (.400 OBP) in that nine-game span. For the season, the former fourth-round draft pick is slashing .307/.433/.568 with 18 home runs in 79 games for the Clippers. The 24-year-old will likely have another opportunity to get back to the majors before the season is out, and with the contact, power, and keen eye he's shown at Triple-A this year, he could become fantasy-relevant, but without a clear path to playing time, there is little reason to stash him outside of very deep 14+ team and AL-only leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com