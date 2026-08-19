Ralphy Velazquez Hits Another Home Run, 2026 Debut Still in Play
Ralphy Velazquez produced yet another home run on Tuesday, going deep for the 11th time in his last 16 games at Triple-A Columbus. The Guardians' top-ranked prospect is also hitting .344 during that stretch, bringing his slash line to .267/.353/.506 with 15 home runs through 64 games for the Clippers. It has certainly put him in the conversation for a September call-up, though he is not yet on the 40-man roster. If there is an injury or underperformance on the big league club, though, it could open up a pathway to the majors, either at first base or in the outfield, as the Guardians fight for a playoff spot. The club ranks third-worst in the majors in runs scored per game (3.98), so the left-handed slugger could provide a powerful spark. Consider the 21-year-old one of the top stashes for home runs in most standard-sized redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com