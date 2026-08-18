Trey Yesavage Resumes Throwing on Tuesday
Trey Yesavage (knee) resumed throwing from flat ground on Tuesday, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. Yesavage underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee last week. However, he appears to be making quick progress in his recovery and could have a chance to make it back to the big league mound before the end of the regular season. Across 93 2/3 innings (18 starts) in 2026, Yesavage has recorded a 5-5 record with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts. In addition to his current knee injury, the 23-year-old missed time early in the year with a shoulder impingement. With roughly six weeks left to go in the regular season, Toronto could be planning for Yesavage to work as a bulk reliever or in short stints as a starter if he can get healthy before the end of the year. Whether he makes it back or not, Yesavage's fantasy utility for the remainder of 2026 is an open question.
Source: Sportsnet - Arden Zwelling
Source: Sportsnet - Arden Zwelling