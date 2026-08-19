Hogan Harris Remains a Viable Deep-League Saves Source Despite Recent Struggles
Hogan Harris had a rough outing on Tuesday night, allowing three runs (two earned) and blowing the save in his team's 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. However, Harris has now appeared in the ninth inning in each of his last five appearances and looks to have established himself as the Athletics' preferred closer. Across 54 2/3 innings (58 games) for the year, Harris has recorded a 3.79 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 72 strikeouts, and 12 saves. His 13.8% walk rate is a definite red flag in his profile and has been the driver of his elevated WHIP. However, Harris has limited opposing batters to a 5.7% barrel rate and 31.9% hard-hit rate while also logging a 28.5% strikeout rate. Fantasy managers should be prepared to absorb some ratio damage, but Harris remains a deep-league waiver wire target due to his saves upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller