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Kodai Senga Establishing Himself as a Priority Saves Source

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Aug 19, 2026, 11:52 AM ET

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga got off to an awful start to the 2026 season, pitching to a 9.00 ERA across 20 innings (five starts) through the end of April before being placed on the injured list with a back issue. However, the Mets transitioned Senga into a high-leverage bullpen role at the start of August, and the 33-year-old has thrived. Across his last five outings, Senga has allowed just one hit and zero earned runs while recording seven strikeouts and three saves. With Mets closer Devin Williams (shoulder) currently on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain, Senga has emerged as the team's preferred ninth-inning option. The veteran right-hander always could miss bats, and working in short stints should allow him to stay healthier. In fantasy leagues where he's available, Senga profiles as a priority saves target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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