Willy Adames Returns From Back Injury on Wednesday
Willy Adames (back) is starting at shortstop and batting third in Wednesday's contest on the road against the Cleveland Guardians and left-hander Parker Messick, per MLB.com. Adames will return for the first time in exactly a week due to recurring back spasms. Christian Koss, who was filling in at the 6 with Adames out, will slide over to third base on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Adames still has pop at the shortstop position -- he has hit 19 home runs in 116 games -- but he's hitting only .224 (100-for-446) with a .285 on-base percentage and career-worst .697 OPS in 485 plate appearances. Adames hit just over .200 in 24 games in July with four homers, 13 RBI, 10 walks, and 28 strikeouts, and he has gone 8-for-38 (.211) with a homer, three RBI, seven walks, and 10 K's in 11 games so far in August. He is returning on Wednesday in Cleveland against a pitcher he has never faced. Against lefties in 2026, Adames is hitting a soft .186 (21-for-113) with only three of his 19 home runs.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com