Jo Adell Taking a Seat Due to Knee Injury
Jo Adell (knee) will start Wednesday's game at Progressive Field on the bench against the visiting San Francisco Giants, according to MLB.com. With Chase DeLauter (hamstring) also missing a third straight contest, Angel Martinez will start in right field and hit cleanup against Giants rookie left-hander Matt Wilkinson, who is making his MLB debut. Adell had a monster game in Tuesday's win over the Gigantes, going 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI before he fouled a ball off his left knee and was pulled early. The injury is not considered serious, though, so Adell could return to the starting nine for Thursday's series finale against San Francisco. The 27-year-old is now slashing .237/.290/.405 on the year with a .695 OPS, 19 home runs, 73 RBI, 52 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his 469 at-bats in 2026. Since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline earlier this month, Adell has gone 10-for-46 (.217) with three homers, 11 RBI, and six runs scored. The former 10th overall pick in 2017 has never hit for average in the big leagues, but he has plenty of pop and is in a better lineup to boost his counting stats the rest of the way.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com