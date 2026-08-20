Chase DeLauter Out for Series Finale Against Giants
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) will miss a fourth straight game in Thursday's series finale against the visiting San Francisco Giants, according to MLB.com. DeLauter has not played since he was pulled from Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres with a left-hamstring injury. The injury is not considered serious, though, so he will have a chance to return to action for Friday's series opener on the road in Denver against the Colorado Rockies. Fantasy managers will want to check back then for an update on the rookie outfielder. With Jo Adell (knee) also missing a second straight game for Cleveland, Angel Martinez will make another start in right field and will bat sixth on Thursday against Giants right-hander Landen Roupp. The 24-year-old DeLauter has had a fine first year in the majors in 2026, slashing .285/.358/.442 with a .799 OPS, 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 49 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across his 403 at-bats for the Guards. He has really turned it on in August, going 19-for-56 (.339) with a .904 OPS, two homers, two doubles, six RBI, 11 runs, and three stolen bases in 14 games played.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com