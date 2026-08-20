Karson Milbrandt Making Case for September Call-Up
Karson Milbrandt had a nice start in his last outing for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with three earned runs in five innings pitched to go with seven strikeouts to two walks and five hits allowed. It was the best start for Milbrandt at Triple-A in close to a month, so that was a very good sign for the 22-year-old and the Marlins organization. He might need a few more good starts like that one to prove ready for a big-league debut. Milbrandt is the No. 5 prospect for the Marlins and three 55-grade pitches in his fastball, curveball, and slider. After a lights-out season at Double-A Pensacola, Milbrandt has struggled a bit at Jacksonville with an 0-5 record and 7.65 ERA and 1.94 WHIP. Milbrandt is clearly a future talent but it remains to be seen if he will get a shot this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball