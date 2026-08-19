Tyler Glasnow Dominates With Nine Strikeouts in Final Rehab Outing
Tyler Glasnow (back) was dominant in his final minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on just one hit while walking one and striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings pitched against Triple-A Sugar Land. Glasnow carried a shutout into the sixth inning and threw 54 of his 77 pitches for strikes while averaging 95.5 mph on his fastball. He generated 12 whiffs and looks more than ready to rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation for the stretch run after being sidelined since early May with a lower-back injury. The Dodgers are not going to overwork Glasnow, especially given his lengthy injury history, but he should not face any workload restrictions in his return to the rotation, which should come next week against the first-place Atlanta Braves. Despite missing extensive time due to injury, Glasnow is rostered in over 90% of Yahoo leagues for his strikeout stuff on one of the best teams in baseball. He could be a difference-maker for fantasy rotations in the final month-plus of 2026.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com