Taylor Ward Serving as DH in Return From Quad Injury
Taylor Ward (quadriceps) is back in the team's starting lineup for Wednesday's game on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers, serving as the designated hitter and batting eighth against right-hander Dustin May, per MLB.com. Ward is returning to action after missing each of the last five games due to a quad injury. Dominic Canzone is starting in right field and will bat third for the M's. Fantasy managers who have Ward rostered might want to think about keeping him benched until he can show some signs of life at the plate. The 32-year-old right-handed slugger has not been able to find his power stroke this year and has only seven long balls after clubbing a career-high 36 homers and driving in 103 in a career year with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. Since joining Seattle at the trade deadline, Ward has gone 5-for-32 (.156) at the plate with zero homers, zero walks, and six strikeouts in eight games. He has one hit in just three career at-bats against May.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com