Jett Williams Dealing With Injury at Triple-A Nashville
Jett Williams (wrist) is currently on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville. He has had a good season at Triple-A in limited action this season, but it might be a stretch for him to make an MLB debut. In 305 at-bats with Nashville, Williams has nine homers and 41 RBI with 21 stolen bases while hitting .233. He's dealing with a lingering left wrist injury, though, and it has come at the wrong time of the season for him. Williams checks in at No. 11 on the Brewers' top prospects list with 65-grade speed. Williams looks like he will be able to add stolen bases to his profile when he finally does get the call to Milwaukee for his debut, but he will have to demonstrate full health if he is to get that opportunity before the end of this year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball