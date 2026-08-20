DeMar DeRozan Emerges as Denver's Top Free Agent Target
DeMar DeRozan has become a target for the Denver Nuggets after they sent Peyton Watson to Cleveland, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. The six-time All-Star was waived by Sacramento in July after averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 31.2 minutes across 77 starts last season. Denver can offer a title-contending role next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but its second-apron situation leaves the veteran minimum as the likely path. That could make money the hurdle if Miami or Washington pushes harder. DeRozan still offers scoring and durability, but a bench role in Denver would likely cap his fantasy value.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes