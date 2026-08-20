Andrew Fischer Producing at Double-A At Extremely Young Age
Andrew Fischer has produced in a huge way with 37 homers and 88 RBI between the two levels with a batting average of .268 and 88 runs scored. The third base prospect is now at Double-A Biloxi and, at age 22, is putting up phenomenal numbers. He is the No. 6 overall prospect for the Brewers and has 65-grade power. The left-handed hitter will likely need more seasoning this year in the minors as he has yet to reach Triple-A. But he looks like a great pickup in dynasty formats with some work to do in redraft leagues. There are other prospects on the Brewers that might be in line before Fischer to get a major-league debut. Keep an eye on Fischer's exploits, though, as he could make for a great pick next year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball