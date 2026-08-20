Brandon Pfaadt Remains a High-End Starting Pitcher Streamer
Brandon Pfaadt was moved from the starting rotation into a bullpen role in mid-April. However, Pfaadt pitched well out of the pen and has kept up his strong production since being moved back into the rotation in late June. Across his last 60 1/3 innings (10 starts), the 27-year-old has recorded a 7-0 record with a 1.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts. Pfaadt's fantasy upside is limited by his lack of strikeouts, as he's posted just a 17.1% strikeout rate for the season and owns a 21.1% strikeout rate for his career. He's also likely benefited from some batted-ball luck, as his .261 opponent batting average on balls in play in 2026 is significantly below his career mark of .305. Still, Pfaadt's numbers since rejoining the Diamondbacks rotation are hard to ignore. At the very least, he should be viewed as a high-end starting pitcher streamer in leagues where he's available on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller