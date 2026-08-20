Andruw Monasterio a Useful Deep-League Depth Piece to Target
Andruw Monasterio is hitting .261/.319/.424 with six home runs, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been hot since the start of July, hitting .305 with three homers, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his last 149 trips to the plate. Monasterio has seen an extended stretch of regular playing time as Boston's everyday shortstop, which will likely come to an end with the impending return of Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (abdomen) from the 60-day injured list. However, Monasterio's ability to play every infield position should allow him to still earn fantasy-relevant playing time. Monasterio's profile at the plate may not jump off the page in any one area, but he brings balanced, high-floor production and multi-positional eligibility. In deep leagues, he profiles as a valuable depth piece for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller