Brody Hopkins Pitching In Relief In Past Two Appearances at Triple-A
Brody Hopkins has pitched one relief inning in each of his last two outings for Triple-A Durham, potentially previewing a move to the bullpen at Tampa Bay in the big leagues. Hopkins allowed two earned runs in one of those two outings with three walks and a hit allowed. He was perfect in his first inning of relief with two strikeouts. The right-hander is ranked No. 7 in the Rays organization and has a 60-grade fastball and curveball with a 55-grade slider and cutter. All in all for Durham this season, Hopkins is 4-8 with a 5.48 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in his age 24 season. He has 109 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched. He's looking like a bullpen chance could be on the horizon for him this season for the Rays, but that doesn't make him the most appealing fantasy option.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball