Tyler Warren Expected to Miss About a Week
Tyler Warren (groin) exited Wednesday's training camp practice early, and he is now expected to miss about a week with a minor groin injury, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Warren has been viewed as one of fantasy's biggest risers throughout draft season, pegged as an obvious candidate to absorb some of Michael Pittman Jr.'s 110 vacated targets from a year ago, but the recent signing of veteran receiver Keenan Allen has created a murkier picture, and the injury could see him slip in drafts. Still RotoBaller's TE4 for 2026, Warren projects to be a difference-maker at the position, but the gap between him and fellow second-year tight end Colston Loveland has potentially widened in recent days.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport