Baker Mayfield: Bucs will Shock a Lot of People in 2026
Baker Mayfield is excited and ready for the season. He expressed his confidence by taking a question on Wednesday about the team's Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati and saying, "It's just the Bucs against everybody else in that city you're going to... I think we're going to shock a lot of people this year, so I'm excited to just get on the road and do that." Mayfield is in the final year of the three-year, $100 million extension and was unable to reach a new extension this offseason. He took a step back last year, with 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns after posting 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024. He played through injury during the season, which ended with the Bucs just missing the playoffs. He'll look to post a big year and earn a new deal, and he starts the year ranked as the No. 17 QB in RotoBaller's rankings.
Source: Kevin Patra
Source: Kevin Patra