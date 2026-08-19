Tetairoa McMillan Gives Jaguars Defense Issues in Joint Practice
Tetairoa McMillan was reportedly unguardable during the Panthers' joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Jaguars beat writer John Shipley, McMillan gave the Jaguars' defense fits and connected well with quarterback Bryce Young. The reigning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year hauled in 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, but is expected to take on a larger workload this season. McMillan told the media Wednesday that coaches are moving him around the formation to create mismatches. Currently ranked WR26 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, McMillan is a great value looking to build on a strong rookie season.
Source: John Shipley - Sports Illustrated
Source: John Shipley - Sports Illustrated