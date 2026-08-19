Jake Ferguson Could See Targets Dip in 2026
Jake Ferguson could see fewer targets this season with other playmakers around him. Ferguson had a career season in 2025, hauling in 82 of 102 targets for 600 yards and eight touchdowns, though star wideout CeeDee Lamb missed time with a hamstring injury. In the four games Lamb missed, Ferguson averaged 7.5 receptions for 51 yards and four touchdowns. In the other 13 games, Ferguson averaged only 6.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game, which would have ranked him outside the top 20 tight ends last season. Now, young receiver Ryan Flournoy is emerging as the clear third receiver in this offense, which could take more targets away from the Cowboys' starting tight end. Fantasy managers should look to other options at tight end rather than pay a high price for Ferguson, who made his mark after injuries to the team's top receivers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller