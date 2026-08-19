Jauan Jennings Losing Snaps to Tai Felton?
Jauan Jennings could see less volume and fewer snaps than expected in 2026. Jennings is coming off back-to-back strong seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, totaling 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns over 30 games. He was traded to Minnesota, where he was expected to be the team's WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. However, in the preseason win over the New York Giants, Jennings played just two of nine first-team snaps, while Addison and second-year receiver Tai Felton played all nine. Felton has made a lot of noise during training camp and could push Jennings for snaps in 2026. Despite solid production in 2024 and 2025, Jennings, as the WR3 or possibly the WR4, is not worth the value this season in fantasy drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller