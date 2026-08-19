Dalton Schultz In Line for More Targets After Higgins Injury
Dalton Schultz could see more targets after the devastating injury to wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Higgins suffered a torn ACL during their joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, ending his season before it began. Higgins was having a fantastic training camp and was shaping up for a big year, but targets will now shift to other weapons. Schultz has had over 85 targets in each of the last six seasons, including a career-high 106 targets with Higgins healthy last season. Schultz has a legitimate shot to be the second-highest target-getter in Houston behind star wideout Nico Collins, with Tank Dell (knee) expected to be limited in the early portion of the season. Ranked as the TE23 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Schultz is currently a great value in fantasy drafts and could easily surpass the 106 targets he had in the 2025 season.
Source: Ian Rapoport - ESPN/NFL Network
Source: Ian Rapoport - ESPN/NFL Network