Sean Tucker Involved in Passing Game
Sean Tucker has been involved in the passing game at practice and in preseason action. Tucker has caught multiple swing passes in training camp and hauled in two targets for 11 yards in the preseason opener against the New York Jets. Although starters Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell did not play in that game, Tucker played all 21 snaps with the second team and ran 13 routes. With offensive coordinator Zac Robinson now in Tampa Bay, running backs will need to be involved in the passing game, as Bijan Robinson and Kyren Williams have been in his offense. While Tucker is clearly the RB3 on this team, potential goal-line work and handcuff value keep him fantasy-relevant this season.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report