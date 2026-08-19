Ty Johnson Still Not Practicing with Knee Injury
Ty Johnson (knee) is still not practicing after an apparent lower-body injury sustained during a scrimmage on August 10th. Johnson limped off after falling on a route and left with his arm wrapped around a trainer. The Bills have been quiet about Johnson's status, with head coach Joe Brady saying they would know an answer a week after the injury. If Johnson ends up missing time during the season, starter James Cook could see more receiving work. There have been rumors that Cook will have a bigger role in the passing game, and Johnson's injury could open the door for those wishes to come true. Fantasy managers should evaluate Johnson's status heading into the beginning of the season, as this could have direct implications for Cook's role.
Source: Matt Parrino
Source: Matt Parrino