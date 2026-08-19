Elijah Arroyo Rising at Seahawks Training Camp
Elijah Arroyo is rising at training camp and could make an impact in his second season. Arroyo is coming off a disappointing production season, totaling 179 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. Behind starter AJ Barner, Arroyo is likely to have a difficult time being a fantasy-relevant piece, but he has been a standout in recent weeks at camp. Barner said earlier this week that "he's balling. It's going to be a big year for him and the rest of the tight ends." New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is expected to run a lot of 12- and 13-personnel this season, which should help Arroyo get on the field and make an impact. While Barner is likely to remain the TE1 this season, Arroyo could be an intriguing name to watch in deep leagues or dynasty formats.
Source: Gregg Bell - The News Tribune
Source: Gregg Bell - The News Tribune