Tai Felton a Top Performer in Camp, Pushing for the Vikings WR3
Tai Felton has been one of the team's top performers this training camp, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Felton was a third-round pick out of Maryland before last season but only had three catches for 25 yards in his rookie season, contributing mostly on special teams. This season, though, he has been pushing newly acquired Jauan Jennings for playing time with an outstanding training camp, earning praise for his route-running and winning contested catches in the red zone and in the open field. Felton is still a deep-league sleeper at this point, but he's definitely a name to watch since the Vikings' passing game could get a boost with Kyler Murray stepping in as the starting QB. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will get most of the work, but Felton is a name to know late in drafts, and he could quickly emerge as a waiver wire option if he earns playing time.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN