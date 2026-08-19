Darnell Mooney Leads Giants' Wideouts in Targets During Training Camp
Darnell Mooney has been the most targeted wide receiver at training camp. According to Giant Insider, Mooney has consistently worked with the first-team offense and is expected to play a major role in 2026. The former Bears and Falcons wide receiver is coming off a disappointing year, totaling just 443 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season. Mooney signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Giants and is competing for a prominent role alongside star Malik Nabers. With Nabers missing most of training camp while recovering from a torn ACL, Mooney has made an impact. From a fantasy perspective, Mooney is a long shot to be a major factor, as the team is expected to be run-heavy and use a lot of heavy personnel.
Source: The Giant Insider
Source: The Giant Insider