Jer'Zhan Newton Has Surgery for Torn Pectoral Muscle

Aug 19, 2026, 11:47 PM ET
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) underwent surgery on Wednesday to fix a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss a significant period of time, a source told John Keim of ESPN. Newton played into the middle of the second quarter of the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins last Friday and sustained the injury in that contest. The former second-rounder in 2024 was expected to be part of the Commanders' defensive line in 2026, backing up defensive end starters Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw. He was being used as an end in the team's base package and as a tackle in their nickel scheme, providing plenty of versatility inside and out. In his first two seasons in the NFL in Washington, the Illinois product has recorded 82 tackles (40 solo), seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 33 games played (13 starts). Defensive lineman Tim Settle (foot) is also recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered last December, but the Commanders are hoping he can start "ramping up" his practice activity next week.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - John Keim