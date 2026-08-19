Bryce Young Looks Solid in Joint Practice with Jaguars
Bryce Young had a strong showing in Wednesday's joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young and second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan were nearly automatic, making life difficult for the Jaguars' defense. Young has reportedly had a great camp as he enters a contract year in 2026. Despite never averaging more than 14 fantasy points per game in any season of his three-year career, Young led the Panthers to their first division title since 2015 last season and scored 31 points against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. With McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and now tight end Darren Waller forming a solid receiving core, Young could be in line for his best fantasy season to date in 2026.
Source: Mike Kaye - ESPN
Source: Mike Kaye - ESPN