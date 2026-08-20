Kaleb Johnson on the Roster Bubble, Likely to Not Make the Team
Kaleb Johnson is in a battle for his roster spot and could end up not making the final roster, according to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo. Johnson was the team's third-round pick just over a year ago, but he didn't make much of a positive impact as a rookie and has struggled in limited work in training camp. He only had two carries for three yards in the team's preseason game and was most notable for being yelled at on the sideline by special teams coach Danny Crossman. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will likely get most of the work at running back for the Steelers, with Travis Homer mixing in as a specialist. Lew Nichols seems to have passed Johnson as well, which puts Johnson in danger of being cut if he doesn't step up in the rest of the preseason. Johnson isn't a fantasy factor at this point, but his roster status is worth watching.
Source: Mike DeFabo
Source: Mike DeFabo