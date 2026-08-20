Jordan Mason Standing Out at Training Camp
Jordan Mason has been one of the top performers in Vikings' camp, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. Despite continuing to share work with Aaron Jones, Mason has been able to show off good burst and is fitting well into the offense. He ripped off a long run in the joint practice against the Ravens on Wednesday and could earn an expanded role if he continues to mesh well with new quarterback Kyler Murray. In addition to the new QB, the Vikings overhauled the outside zone run scheme to be closer to what Mason excelled in during his time in San Francisco. After running for 758 yards and six touchdowns last year, Mason could be even more effective in his second season with the Vikings. He's currently ranked as the No. 37 RB in RotoBaller's rankings, but the reports from camp have him on the rise, with the potential to outperform that rating if he can claim a larger portion of the timeshare.
Source: Alec Lewis
Source: Alec Lewis