Malik Nabers Not Participating in Joint Practice
Malik Nabers (knee) is not participating in Thursday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins as he continues to work his way back from the severe knee injury that ended his 2025 season. Nabers only recently began participating in full team drills while wearing a red non-contact jersey, so it comes as no surprise that he is being held out of the less predictable setting of joint practice. Head coach John Harbaugh told the media on Tuesday that Nabers would need to shed the red jersey and absorb contact before being considered for regular season action, but indicated that hurdle would not be cleared against the Dolphins. The team remains hopeful that Nabers will be available for a Week 1 divisional clash with the Cowboys on September 13, and the former sixth overall pick, who broke the Giants' single-season rookie reception record on his way to a WR7 finish in 2024, is RotoBaller's WR12.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan